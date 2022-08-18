Nevada adds more than 7K jobs in July, unemployment rate falls

Nevadas employment office reported on Thursday that the state added thousands of jobs last month, after setting an all-time employment record in June.

Nevada added 7,700 jobs in July, a 5.7 percent annual increase. The additional jobs brings the state’s total employment level to an estimated 1.46 million, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The unemployment rate for July is 4.4 percent, down 0.3 percent from June and a year-over-year decline of 2.2 percent.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said that Thursday’s report showed “confidence in Nevada’s economy.”

“Nevada’s employment continues to rise — good news for Nevadans seeking work and employers looking to fill open positions and diversify our economy,” Sisolak said in a news release.

DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt echoed Sisolak’s statement saying Nevada is now up by more than 12,000 jobs from February 2020.

“In addition, we saw the unemployment rate drop by 0.3 percentage points, narrowing the gap with the United States to 0.9 percentage points,” said Schmidt.

Las Vegas added 5,400 jobs from June to July and has increased employment by 54,800 jobs since last July. Reno gained 1,000 jobs in that time and has added 10,000 jobs since July 2021. Carson City added fewer jobs with 100 since June but has added 1,100 jobs since last July.

