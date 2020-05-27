Nevada call center for gig worker unemployment claims down until June 1

The Alorica call center tasked with helping independent contractors and self-employed workers with filing for unemployment insurance benefits appears to have temporarily stopped taking calls.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The Alorica call center tasked with helping gig workers file for unemployment insurance benefits is still open for business but filers will not be able to connect with an adjudicator until Monday.

The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilition clarified that the message on it’s EmployNV website, where gig workers are to file for benefits, does not mean its call center for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will be down.

“The message that you’re seeing on our webpage is specific to the PUA adjudication center, not the PUA call center,” DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said in an emailed statement. “Callers with questions about filling for PUA should continue to contact the call center. We are currently working on training call center staff to adjudicate PUA claims, this functionality will be available beginning on June 1, 2020.”

