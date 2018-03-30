Nevada’s minimum wage to remain unchanged at $7.25 per hour

The minimum wage for Nevada employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers will remain at $7.25 per hour and the minimum wage for employees who are not offered qualified health benefits will remain $8.25 per hour, Nevada’s Office of Labor Commissioner announced Friday.

Target is among companies that have announced plans to boost pay above minimum wage. (Alan Diaz/AP)

The rate for daily overtime will also remain the same because the minimum wage rate is not changing.

The announcement was made since the 2006 Minimum Wage Amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires an annual analysis of the minimum wage based on increases in the federal minimum wage or if greater, by the cumulative increase in the cost of living. Any changes would have taken effect July 1.

Nevada is one of a few states with a daily overtime requirement in addition to the requirement to pay overtime for more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Employees who receive qualified health benefits from their employers and earn less than $10.875 per hour, and employees earning less than $12.375 per hour who do not receive qualified health benefits must be paid overtime whenever they work more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period.

Employees who are exempt from overtime under Nevada state law are not subject to these requirements.

No other information was immediately available on the number of businesses in Nevada that pay minimum wage. However, many major companies, including McDonalds, Target and Walmart, have announced plans to boost pay above minimum wage.