61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

New Costco in Las Vegas faces hearing on development pact

A vacant land where a new Costco store is scheduled to be built is seen at Buffalo Drive and 21 ...
A vacant land where a new Costco store is scheduled to be built is seen at Buffalo Drive and 215 Beltway, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Rotisserie chicken is packaged at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose ...
Rotisserie chicken is packaged at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street in Henderson on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Shoppers at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Str ...
Shoppers at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street in Henderson on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System is pictured, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the ...
Ivanpah Solar is shutting down majority of its plant
The Nevada Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick, left, plans to resign from his post. (Bizuayeh ...
Chairman of Nevada gaming regulatory agency to resign
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy reports 75K customers without power across Las Vegas Valley
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip at looking north sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las ...
How much are the resort fees charged on the Las Vegas Strip?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 1:51 pm
 

The proposed new Costco in Las Vegas faces a public hearing next month over its development pact with the county.

Clark County commissioners are scheduled Feb. 5 to discuss a development agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp. for its planned location in the southwest valley.

The popular members-only big-box chain plans to build a 157,633-square-foot retail building along the east side of Buffalo Drive just south of the 215 Beltway. The project would also feature a gas station and tire center, county records show.

County commissioners had approved plans for the new Costco in September 2023. According to county staff, conditions of approval included the signing of a development agreement before any permits are issued to ensure “fair-share contribution” towards public infrastructure in the area.

Costco officials did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other goods in bulk, Costco is based in Washington state and currently operates five locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

As of this past fall, it operated nearly 900 warehouses worldwide, including more than 600 in the U.S., according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES