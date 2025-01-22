New Costco in Las Vegas faces hearing on development pact

The members-only big-box chain plans to open a sprawling retail building in the southwest valley.

Shoppers at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street in Henderson on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Rotisserie chicken is packaged at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street in Henderson on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A vacant land where a new Costco store is scheduled to be built is seen at Buffalo Drive and 215 Beltway, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The proposed new Costco in Las Vegas faces a public hearing next month over its development pact with the county.

Clark County commissioners are scheduled Feb. 5 to discuss a development agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp. for its planned location in the southwest valley.

The popular members-only big-box chain plans to build a 157,633-square-foot retail building along the east side of Buffalo Drive just south of the 215 Beltway. The project would also feature a gas station and tire center, county records show.

County commissioners had approved plans for the new Costco in September 2023. According to county staff, conditions of approval included the signing of a development agreement before any permits are issued to ensure “fair-share contribution” towards public infrastructure in the area.

Costco officials did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other goods in bulk, Costco is based in Washington state and currently operates five locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

As of this past fall, it operated nearly 900 warehouses worldwide, including more than 600 in the U.S., according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.