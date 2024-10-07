New In-N-Out coming to Las Vegas Strip

The new location will include 8,020 square feet of indoor space and 2,500 square feet of outdoor patio space.

The exterior of an In-N-Out burger is shown. (Getty Images)

Another In-N-Out Burger is making a stop at the Las Vegas Strip.

The popular burger chain will be the newest tenants of the not-yet-open The BLVD, a 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development project with aims to include retail, entertainment and dining located at 3755 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Located on the third floor of The BLVD, the space will include 8,020 square feet of indoor space and 2,500 square feet of outdoor patio space. The other Strip In-N-Out is located in the Linq Promenade at 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Construction on the new location has not begun, but according to In-N-Out officials once it does it will take eight to nine months to complete and be open for business.

The BLVD has drawn other tenants including Puma, H&M and Adidas. There is currently no set opening date for In-N-Out or BLVD.

