New stores coming to Las Vegas Strip

Six new stores are coming to two Strip retail properties including menswear, jewelry and sneakers.

FILE - People pass through the newly renovated Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Six new storefronts are arriving to the Grand Canal Shoppes and Fashion Show Mall. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Six new storefronts are arriving at two popular Strip retail destinations.

New retail offerings are now open or soon-to-be at the Grand Canal Shoppes and Fashion Show Mall, both owned by Brookfield Properties, ranging from sneakers, flashlights and lingerie.

Grand Canal Shoppes

Competitive sneaker reseller Impossible Kicks is now open and located near It’Sugar. The store offers top sneaker brands such as Jordans, Nike and Yeezys, as well as related apparel. Impossible Kicks already has one location in Las Vegas at the North Premium Outlets.

Alexandra Beverly Hills, a designer swimwear and lingerie store, is bringing their first Las Vegas location to the Grand Canal Shoppes. The storefront is located next to Louis Vuitton.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

HUGO, from luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss, will be located on level two, near Neiman Marcus in Fashion Show Mall. The store is not yet open, but will showcase a diverse collection of Hugo Boss apparel, from modern tailored pieces to casual pieces.

Flashlight technology company Olight is now open at Fashion Show Mall on level two, near Saks Fifth Avenue. The company offers mid-to-high-end flashlights and lighting fixtures from nightlights to headlamps.

Plein Sport, futuristic sports active sportswear brand, opened their first U.S. location at Fashion Show Mall on level two near Forever 21. The brand offers ultra-modern activewear apparel, shoes and accessories for women, men and kids.

Additionally, Fashion Show Mall’s pre-existing Pandora store is getting a remodel and will reopen on Nov. 1.

