New stores open in Downtown Summerlin, 2 more coming

Downtown Summerlin announced Wednesday that several new stores and restaurants have opened at the outdoor shopping center, totaling nearly 20,000 square feet of space.

The new retailers include La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, Beer Zombies by SkinnyFats, Anthropologie, Free People, Claire’s, Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop, LoveBug Baby and Silver Post Collection.

It also said in a news release that IS Luxury and Urban Outfitters will be opening at the center in the coming months.

