Business

New stores open in Downtown Summerlin, 2 more coming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 5:15 pm
 
People walk around at Downtown Summerlin as some restaurants and businesses open to customers i ...
People walk around at Downtown Summerlin as some restaurants and businesses open to customers in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown Summerlin announced Wednesday that several new stores and restaurants have opened at the outdoor shopping center, totaling nearly 20,000 square feet of space.

The new retailers include La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, Beer Zombies by SkinnyFats, Anthropologie, Free People, Claire’s, Carrie Lynn’s Plant Shop, LoveBug Baby and Silver Post Collection.

It also said in a news release that IS Luxury and Urban Outfitters will be opening at the center in the coming months.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

