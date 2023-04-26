74°F
Business

‘Newest food lover destination’: H Mart shares details on Las Vegas store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2023 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2023 - 4:00 pm
Popular Korean grocery store H Mart said Wednesday that it expects to open its first Nevada location in 2024.

Construction on the new store, located at 2620 S. Decatur Blvd., will take about a year, according to an emailed statement from H Mart.

Brian Kwon, president of H Mart, said in a news release that the opening of its Las Vegas store will be the “newest food lover destination.”

“H Mart will become a place to experience the best of what communities have to offer, providing a convenient ‘One-Stop Shopping’ place for diverse cultures and to the neighborhood, where different ethnicities of friends and neighbors can come, gather and enjoy,” Kwon said. “Our main priority is always to serve and satisfy the needs of the surrounding communities.”

The 54,552-square-foot store is also expected to create up to 100 jobs.

The opening of the store will add another Korean grocery store to the valley — competing with Greenland Supermarket, which opened in 2009, near the northeast corner of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

H Mart said it did “not have any information on other proposed locations in the area at this time.”

The grocer will join several tenants at the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center such as Xplozone Trampoline Park, Avalon Institute and Chase as well as Einstein Bros. Bagels, Starbucks and Chipotle.

The company started in 1982 in New York City, and it has more than 77 stores across 14 states.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

