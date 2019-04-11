Office1 sets up shop in downtown Las Vegas

Office1 said it moved into its new headquarters at 720 S. Fourth St. in downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy Fidelitas Development)

An office-technology-services firm has set up shop in downtown Las Vegas.

Office1 announced that it moved into its new headquarters at 720 S. Fourth St., at Gass Avenue, after it purchased and remodeled the three-story building.

The firm said it employs more than 50 people in Las Vegas and plans to add 100 more as the headquarters “comes to full operation.”

Office1 said it was previously based at 3930 W. Ali Baba Lane – about a mile from the new Raiders stadium – and that management decided to convert the former headquarters into warehouse space.

According to its website, Office1 offers information-technology, data-storage and copier and printer services.

