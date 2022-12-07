Operator of Henderson ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

Operations at the Henderson Wells Enterprises ice cream facility look to remain unchanged after it was announced the company is being acquired by the Italy-based Ferrero Group.

Iowa-based ice cream maker Wells Enterprises Inc., which operates a 200,000-square-foot facility in Henderson, will be acquired by Italian firm Ferrero Group, in a deal announced Wednesday.

Ferrero, known for its sweet treats such as Ferrero Rocher and Nutella, will purchase the operations and ice cream brands of the family-owned Wells Enterprises for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to close early 2023, according to the announcement.

Wells’ portfolio of ice cream brands includes Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop, Halo Top and Blue Ribbon Classics as well as licensed brands such as The Cheesecake Factory at Home. In 2019, the company purchased Unilever’s Henderson ice cream plant and hired more than 250 of the facility’s employees.

Wells plans to continue overseeing its U.S. operations, including the facility in Henderson, according to a news release. A spokesperson for Wells confirmed the 250 employees in Henderson remain with the company.

Wells CEO and Chief Engagement Officer Mike Wells said the acquisition places the company “in the best possible hands.”

“We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years,” Wells said in a statement. “Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world.”

After the transaction closes, Wells will transition into an adviser role and be succeed by President Liam Killeen.

Wells operates production facilities in Dunkirk, New York, and at its headquarters in Le Mars, Iowa, in addition to Henderson.

