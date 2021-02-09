OSHA investigates fatal incident at Henderson rock quarry

A worker died Friday of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials are investigating a Friday incident at a Henderson rock quarry that left a worker dead.

His name was Harry Kenneth Peterson III, a 42-year-old Las Vegas man, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Teri Williams, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said in an email Monday that the agency was investigating the fatality.

She described the rock quarry as the Viento Puntero Pit, near MacDonald Highlands, but provided no information about the man’s employer or the circumstances of the incident, citing the open investigation.

Henderson Fire Department crews responded to the construction site in the area of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Viento Puntero Drive about 12:45 p.m. Friday, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email Monday.

A man, later identified as Peterson, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Richards said. He died at the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

