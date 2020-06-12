Paris Las Vegas reopening June 18

Paris Las Vegas will offer renovated guest rooms and suites, according to a Friday news release, along with a variety of bar and restaurants, access to the outdoor pool, and slot machines and tables games within the casino.

The Paris Las Vegas debuts a new $1.7 million Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s Paris Las Vegas is set to reopen June 18 at 10 a.m.

The company has already reopened Caesars Palace, the Flamingo, Harrah’s Las Vegas, as well as The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor and amenities. Reopening dates for Bally’s, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Cromwell and the Rio have yet to be announced.

Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said the reopening plan comes as the company continues to see increased customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer.

“We will continue to emphasize our enhanced health and safety protocols and create the memorable guest experiences that draw people from all over to Las Vegas,” Rodio said in the release. “This positive momentum also enables us to bring more employees back to work, which is great news for them, their families, the company and the community.”

The property will offer a variety of amenities, including:

— Bars and restaurants: Gordon Ramsay Steak open Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; JJ’s Boulangerie open 24 hours daily; La Pizza express window open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; La Creperie open daily from 6 a.m. to noon; Cafe Belle Madeleine open daily from 5 a.m. to noon; Arc Bar open daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Le Central Bar open 24 hours daily; Gustav’s Bar open 24 hours daily; Le Cabaret Bar open daily from 2 p.m. to close; the Eiffel Tower Restaurant open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Cafe Americano open daily from 6 a.m. to noon.

— Some Paris Las Vegas amenities have already reopened, including Beer Park (daily, 2 p.m. to close), Hexx Kitchen + Bar (daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Mon Ami Gabi (daily, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.).

— Soleil Pool will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Hours may vary, based on the weather.

