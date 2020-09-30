82°F
Business

Park MGM reopens as Strip’s first nonsmoking casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 3:42 am
 

MGM Resorts International is set to reopen its final property Wednesday with one major twist: no smoking is allowed.

Park MGM will open to the public at 10 a.m. as the Strip’s first smoke-free hotel-casino. The property had been closed since March 18.

“As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip,” Anton Nikodemus, president of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, said in a Sept. 14 news release.

Amenities at Park MGM will be limited initially. Open outlets will include the Italian marketplace, Eataly; Bavette’s Steakhouse; Primrose; and the pool. NoMad Las Vegas, the property’s hotel-within-a-hotel, also reopens Wednesday.

Days and hours of operation at the venues will vary, according to a news release from the company. Valet parking will not be available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

