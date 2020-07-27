Penny from 1793 to be auctioned at Bellagio

A nearly 230-year-old U.S. cent piece is scheduled to be auctioned Aug. 6 at Bellagio, auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries recently announced.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries plans to auction a 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent, seen here, Aug. 6 at the Bellagio. (Courtesy Stack’s Bowers Galleries)

That’s one expensive penny.

The coin, a 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent, is being auctioned for the fourth time since 1890.

It fetched $414,000 in 2004 and $862,500 in 2009, both of which set record prices for a one-cent coin sold at auction, the news release said.

According to Stack’s Bowers, the coin is “named for the distinctive spray beneath the portrait of Liberty that differs from all others of the year” and is seen as “the finest example” of just four known 1793 Strawberry Leaf cents.

