Planning Commission OK’s plans for Ashley HomeStore in Las Vegas

The Clark County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for a 273,222-square-foot Ashley HomeStore showroom and distribution center off Sunset Road just east of the 215 Beltway. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A rendering of the Ashley furniture store slated to be built next to rival Ikea in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy of Ashley HomeStore)

Plans for a new Ashley furniture megastore in the southwest Las Vegas Valley cleared a hurdle this week.

The Clark County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for a 273,222-square-foot Ashley HomeStore showroom and distribution center. The project site, off Sunset Road just east of the 215 Beltway, is next to rival furniture dealer Ikea.

The Clark County Commission is slated to consider the project plans June 16, it was announced after the vote.

Ashley has other stores in Southern Nevada, though its newest location is in an area that has seen tremendous growth in the past several years with waves of new housing tracts, apartments complexes and other projects.

Moreover, Las Vegas furniture sales have shot higher during the pandemic as people have worked from home or otherwise spent far more time than usual under their own roof.

Kurt Haines, president of retail for Ashley’s Western U.S. operations, told the Review-Journal on Friday that the company plans to break ground on the new store in the third quarter this year and open in the late third quarter of 2022.

He cited the project site’s “energy,” location and visibility, and noted a lot of homes are being built in the area. He also said furniture sales have climbed around the U.S. as people stayed in their homes over the past year, adding that coronavirus-relief funds have helped drive purchases.

In Clark County, furniture and home furnishings stores registered $79.1 million in taxable sales in February, up 28.5 percent from February of 2020, the month before the coronavirus outbreak upended daily life in Las Vegas and shut off much of the economy, according to Nevada Department of Taxation figures.

Wisconsin-based Ashley boasts more than 1,000 locations in 60 countries and says it is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world. It acquired its new project site in Las Vegas in late December, buying just over 20 acres for roughly $27.4 million.

Ashley purchased the bulk of the spread — 14 acres — from rival Walker Furniture.

Walker had acquired its site in 2017 and unveiled plans to develop a 150,000-square-foot store and 50,000 square feet of additional retail space. The projects were never built.

