Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations

(Getty Images)

A popular Halloween attraction was among four Nevada businesses cited and fined last week for failing to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, at 510 South Rampart Blvd., was issued a fine of $5,398, Nevada’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced Monday.

Investigators penalized the popular Halloween pumpkin patch for a lack of social distancing between employees and the public, lack of face coverings and capacity violations. A spokeswoman for Halloween Town did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Nevada businesses fined for noncompliance:

– Tab Contractors, Inc., 6600 Amelia Earhart Court, Suite B, for $8,675.

– Sedillo Landscaping Incorporated, 7473 West Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, for $5,248.

– Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, LLC, 2272 Larkin Circle, for $4,554.

Nevada OSHA has issued 181 notices of citations related to COVID-19 measures since mid-March.

