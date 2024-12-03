Popular liquidation company opens storefront in Las Vegas

The liquidation stores buy and resell returned items from places such as Amazon at highly discounted rates.

opened Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

A beloved Las Vegas liquidation store has opened a new location.

Nellis Outlet, the second location of Nellis Auction, opened Nov. 29 inside the Meadows Mall at 4000 Meadows Lane. The liquidation stores buy and resell returned items from places such as Amazon at highly discounted rates.

The store is open from Friday to Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Price-per-item changes daily: $7 on Friday, $5 on Saturday, $3 on Sunday, $1 on Monday and 50 cents on Tuesday. Everything is final sale.

Nellis Auction also facilitates sales via its online auction website, where customers can bid and pick up their item at one of their two warehouses.

