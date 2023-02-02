50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Review-Journal promotes Prather to VP of digital strategy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 
Jim Prather is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices in 2018. (Las Vegas Review- ...
Jim Prather is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal promoted Jim Prather to vice president of digital strategy, overseeing the newspaper’s digital presence.

Prather assumed the new role this week, and becomes part of the organization’s executive team. He previously served as executive director of digital broadcast.

Prather has been at the Review-Journal for nearly six years, beginning as a consultant to launch the company’s video studio in April 2017 then joining the staff in October 2018. In recent years, he has overseen the newsroom’s digital team, launched the twice-a-day streaming newscast 7@7 and transformed the Review-Journal’s Spanish-language website.

“The R-J is a trusted source for Las Vegas local news and information in both English and Spanish print products as well as online,” Prather said. “My goal is to support the newsroom as they continue to create new and exclusive content for our local and national audiences.”

Prather’s promotion follows the departure of Belinda Englman, former vice president of digital.

In his new role, Prather will continue to oversee the video team and will lead the Review-Journal en Español digital and print products.

Executive Editor Glenn Cook credited the publication’s multimedia strength to Prather.

“Jim is the person most responsible for the Review-Journal’s considerable video and digital capabilities,” Cook said. “He’s one heckuva newsman, and he always has his eye out for the next digital trend and audience shift. This is a well-deserved promotion. He makes the RJ better.”

Prather said he is most proud of the 7@7 newscast for its innovative approach to digital news, which presents the newspaper’s print content in a seven-minute, TV-style newscast. The R-J’s redefiniton of “TV news” draws parallels to the city’s ability to redefine itself, he said.

“We do so many great stories, and it’s the ability to translate that content in a fast-paced, informative format,” he said. “That’s what a lot of users are looking for. And now we’re doing it in two languages — talk about a news org that’s really working to serve the diversity that our community has.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
2
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
5
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from ...
GM approves $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.

More stories for you
Thousands of California businesses have fled Golden State for Las Vegas
Thousands of California businesses have fled Golden State for Las Vegas
Hundreds picket at Station Casinos office over stalled union contract
Hundreds picket at Station Casinos office over stalled union contract
‘You’re no longer in the auto business’: CES go-to show for auto industry
‘You’re no longer in the auto business’: CES go-to show for auto industry
Secure voting app, driverless tractors lead top innovations unveiled at CES
Secure voting app, driverless tractors lead top innovations unveiled at CES
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
‘The great reconnection’: CES attendees outnumber ’22, surpass estimates
‘The great reconnection’: CES attendees outnumber ’22, surpass estimates