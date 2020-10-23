79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Business

Salvation Army warns of fraudsters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 1:19 pm
 

The Salvation Army is warning Nevadans of fraudsters posing as the organization’s workers to collect personal information for Christmas signups.

The nonprofit said Friday it has learned of at least two valley households where someone has gone to ask for information.

At least one family told The Salvation Army it has provided personal information and documents, such as Social Security numbers, to the impersonators.

“We don’t send representatives out to collect such information door-to-door, so whoever is doing this does not represent The Salvation Army,” said spokesman Scott Johnson in a statement.

State and federal law enforcement agencies have seen a sharp rise in cases where scammers are using personally identifiable information, such as Social Security numbers, of Nevadans to apply for fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits.

The Salvation Army is advising Southern Nevadans who have encountered the door-to-door scam to file a police report. Nevadans interested in signing up for assistance with Christmas gifts from The Salvation Army can apply on their website.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
3
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
4
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
5
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wine can run the gamut from Trader Joe’s Two Buck Chuck all the way to vintages that can cost ...
Buying the best cheap wine — that also tastes good
By Danielle Braff The Penny Hoarder

You may have champagne tastes on a boxed wine budget, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a bottle of wine that tastes like maroon vinegar.