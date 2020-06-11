Sam’s Club to roll out curbside pickup nationwide

Sam’s Club announced the launch of curbside pickup across the country, including its Las Vegas locations.

Sam's Club will offer curbside pickup nationwide by the end of June. (Eric Higginbotham/Dentsu Aegis Network)

Like shopping at Sam’s Club, but hate going in? We’ve got good news.

The service is free for Plus-level members and is expected to be available in all locations by the end of June. Members will be able to order through the store’s app or online and select a pickup time.

Upon arrival, members will use one of the designated pickup spots and a Sam’s Club employee will load items into their car. Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Non plus members can also use curbside pickup at no cost for a limited time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.