San Diego firm buys Las Vegas apartment complex

MG Properties Group announced Thursday that it acquired the 184-unit Village at Desert Lakes for $36.55 million.

MG Properties Group acquired Las Vegas apartment complex Village at Desert Lakes, seen here, for $36.55 million. (Courtesy MG Properties Group)

A San Diego investment firm has picked up a Las Vegas apartment complex.

The complex, 9155 W. Desert Inn Road, features two pools, a basketball court, a playground and other amenities, according to its website.

MG Properties, led by founder Mark Gleiberman, said in the news release that it has purchased 16 properties in the past 12 months.

