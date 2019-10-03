75°F
Business

San Diego firm buys Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 11:26 am
 

A San Diego investment firm has picked up a Las Vegas apartment complex.

MG Properties Group announced Thursday that it acquired the 184-unit Village at Desert Lakes for $36.55 million.

The complex, 9155 W. Desert Inn Road, features two pools, a basketball court, a playground and other amenities, according to its website.

MG Properties, led by founder Mark Gleiberman, said in the news release that it has purchased 16 properties in the past 12 months.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

