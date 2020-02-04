Scientific Games expands partnership with U.K.-based bookmaking firm

Scientific Games announced Tuesday it is expanding its partnership with London-based bookmaking holding company Flutter Entertainment to the U.S.

Scientific Games showcases OpenBet, a sports betting technology that offers a one-stop sports portfolio including sports betting, retail terminus, mobile betting and managed trading services at the 18th annual Global Gaming Expo at Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Scientific Games announced Tuesday morning that it is expanding its partnership with London-based bookmaking holding company Flutter Entertainment to the U.S., and is set to start working with Flutter’s New York-based daily fantasy provider FanDuel.

Las Vegas-based Scientific Games’ sports betting division, OpenBet, has been working with Flutter’s proprietary sports platform for over a decade in Europe, according to a Tuesday press release. Through this expanded partnership, Scientific Games is set to cover online and mobile sports betting and igaming content with FanDuel.

Scientific Games’ shares were up 1.3 percent Tuesday morning at $27.22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

