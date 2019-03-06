Sink your teeth into forgetful ride-share statistics

Gold teeth are among unusual items that a passenger has left in a ride-share vehicle. (Getty Images)

Uber released its lost-and-found index for the past year. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Americans can be a forgetful lot, especially when it comes to leaving your possessions when using public transportation.

A grocery bag on a crosstown bus. An umbrella on the subway. An 8-week-old Chihuahua in your ride-share.

Oftentimes, it’s because — er, come again with the Chihuahua?

The ride-sharing company Uber on Tuesday released its statistics of what customers commonly left behind in driver’s vehicles, and some items that fall on the unique side.

The Top 5 items forgotten were: phone, camera, wallet, keys and purse/backpack.

Among the head-scratchers include the aforementioned coffee-colored Chihuahua; a black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog; a full set of 18-karat gold teeth; a white leather snakeskin Louboutin heels; and a breast pump with breast milk.

Uber also shared the most forgetful cities and times in its release.