Smith’s in southwest Las Vegas is getting a remodel

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 10:26 am
 

A Smith’s grocery store in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas Valley will undergo remodeling worth $1.3 million.

The grocery store, at 8050 S. Rainbow Blvd., near the intersection with Windmill Lane, will remodel the interior, relocate and add coolers, relocate shelves, make repairs to the exterior and repaint parts of the property, according to Clark County records.

Smith’s is owned by The Kroger Co.

Two new Smith’s stores are planned for the Skye Canyon and Cadence master-planned communities.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

