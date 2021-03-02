Smith’s Marketplace coming to Cadence community in Henderson

The grocery chain announced Tuesday it will construct a $24 million Smith’s Marketplace at the Cadence master-planned community, anchoring the first phase of 31 acres of commercial development there.

Smith's project site in Henderson's Cadence master-planned community at the corner of East Lake Mead Pkwy and East Warm Springs Road photographed, on Tuesday March 2, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Smith's project site in Henderson's Cadence master-planned community at the corner of East Lake Mead Pkwy and East Warm Springs Road photographed, on Tuesday March 2, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Seniors enter and exit a Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The produce section of the new 125,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Road. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Smith's project site in Henderson's Cadence master-planned community at the corner of East Lake Mead Pkwy and East Warm Springs Road photographed, on Tuesday March 2, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than four years after it bought the land, Smith’s is pushing ahead with plans to build a supermarket in Henderson.

The grocery chain announced Tuesday it will construct a $24 million Smith’s Marketplace at the Cadence master-planned community, anchoring the first phase of 31 acres of commercial development there.

It said it expects to finish the 124,000-square-foot store, near the corner of East Lake Mead Parkway and East Warm Springs Road, in November.

The superstore will offer more than 200,000 products, including food, apparel, household decor, hardware and gardening items, as well as an adjacent gas station, the news release said.

Smith’s, owned by grocery giant The Kroger Co., purchased the project site in September of 2016, property records show.

It broke ground last month, Cheryl Gowan, spokeswoman for Cadence developer The LandWell Co., said Tuesday.

Cadence spans 2,200 acres and is planned for 13,250 homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.