Smith’s Marketplace coming to Cadence community in Henderson
The grocery chain announced Tuesday it will construct a $24 million Smith’s Marketplace at the Cadence master-planned community, anchoring the first phase of 31 acres of commercial development there.
More than four years after it bought the land, Smith’s is pushing ahead with plans to build a supermarket in Henderson.
It said it expects to finish the 124,000-square-foot store, near the corner of East Lake Mead Parkway and East Warm Springs Road, in November.
The superstore will offer more than 200,000 products, including food, apparel, household decor, hardware and gardening items, as well as an adjacent gas station, the news release said.
Smith’s, owned by grocery giant The Kroger Co., purchased the project site in September of 2016, property records show.
It broke ground last month, Cheryl Gowan, spokeswoman for Cadence developer The LandWell Co., said Tuesday.
Cadence spans 2,200 acres and is planned for 13,250 homes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
