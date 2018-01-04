Sprouts planning new store for southwestern Las Vegas

Sprouts has a grocery store planned for the southwestern Las Vegas Valley.

People wait in line for the grand opening of Sprouts Farmers Market, 7530 W. Lake Mead Blvd., June 29, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Sprouts is expected to open a grocery store aroud fall in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley.

The Phoenix-based chain will open a location near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard, said Khusrow Roohani of Seven Valleys Realty & Construction.

Roohani sold the land to developer Dynamic Development Co. in December for $7.9 million, according to county records.

The new grocery store will be built about five miles south of another Sprouts.

Representatives for Sprouts, the developer and the shopping center declined to comment on when the store will open.

A brochure from broker Dunbar Commercial confirms a Sprouts coming near the intersection.

Clark County records show the work to build the nearly 30,000-square-foot grocery store will cost about $2.5 million.

Sprouts opened its seventh Las Vegas store, which is located in northwest valley, in September.

A location near Silverado Ranch and Maryland is expected to open around July. One in North Las Vegas, near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, has an expected opening day in April.

