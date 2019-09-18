Action delayed on sign development waivers at Allegiant Stadium

92°F
The Clark County Commission on Wednesday postponed action on a request from the Raiders for waivers to development standards on signs at Allegiant Stadium.

Commissioners, responding to a request for a delay from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, agreed to hear the matter Oct. 16.

The team, which is building the 65,000-seat, $2 billion indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, is seeking seven waivers from the existing county sign code, including increasing the size of video boards, the number of animated and freestanding signs, a reduction in setbacks from roads and reducing the separation between freestanding signs.

The county staff has recommended approval of the waivers, which includes action on 650 signs, including 48 animated boards. One of those is a 180-foot video screen along the stadium frontage facing I-15 and Dean Martin Drive that covers 18,000 square feet, about one-third the size of a football field.

The Raiders’ application says the proposed signage is necessary to promote the stadium and events within it and is similar to other uses within the resort corridor that include hotels and facilities like T-Mobile Arena.

The plan includes directional signage as well as promotional boards. The 470 proposed freestanding signs represents a 389 percent increase in the number allowable by code and 127 wall signs is a 160.9 percent increase from allowable amounts.

The team also is requesting five freestanding roof and wall signs that will include animation that aren’t addressed in county codes. Because of the height and location of those signs, the Federal Aviation Administration must also review them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.

