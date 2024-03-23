Allegiant Stadium set quarterly attendance record while surpassing 4M total visitors

Allegiant Stadium has seen over 4 million fans attend events at the $2 billion, nearly four-year-old facility, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

Raiders owner Mark Davis poses for a photo with fans prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Allegiant Stadium set a record for the number of fans attending events in the last three months of 2023 as total attendance crossed the 4 million threshold — and then some — at the 4-year-old stadium, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

“We built the stadium to maximize its utility, this is what we expected to do,” Chris Sotiropulos, vice president of stadium operations with the Raiders. “I know we’re looking to get to 5 million even quicker than we got to 4 million. We built it with these expectations and the stadium is doing exactly what we thought it would.”

All told, the stadium drew 4.27 million fans by the end of 2023. Some 67,980 of those fans came to the stadium between October and December 2023, the data showed. The quarter was highlighted by seven Raiders home games, drawing 399,586 fans, concerts by Ed Sheeran and Pink that drew a combined 109,579 people and UNLV football home games that attracted 69,888 fans.

“This latest milestone reaffirms the vision of diversifying our economy while expanding our reputation as the entertainment and sports capital of the world,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the stadium, said in a text message Friday. “The stadium has allowed us to score national and international events, major worldwide tours, and other programs that we, as a destination, would never have qualified for without it.”

Naft called the facility an asset for the community.

The best-attended event during the period was the Oct. 9 Raiders game against the Green Bay Packers, which drew 60,133 fans. Sixty-four percent of those fans came from out of town, with 90 percent of those fans saying attending the game was the main reason for their trip.

Rounding out the top five events during the last three months of 2023 include 59,609 fans for the Dec. 10 Raiders game against the Minnesota Vikings; 58,070 for the Nov. 26 Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs; 57,936 for the Nov. 12 Raiders game against the New York Jets; and 57,622 fans for the Ed Sheeran concert, the data showed.

The Dec. 1 Pac 12 Conference championship football game drew 55,926 fans, and the Las Vegas Bowl drew 16,005 attendees, according to the data.

Private events at the stadium were also a large driver of stadium attendees, with 49 private events as small as 25 people to as large as 1,177 attendees, accounting for 19,934 people during the fourth quarter of last year, the data showed.

Raiders games at the stadium have drawn 1.61 million fans since the 2021 season, according to the stadium authority. Games during the 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant were fanless, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it really speaks volume of what the city is doing to make it so successful,” Sotiropulos said. “I don’t think there’s an event that doesn’t think of Vegas as an option.”

After hosting the Super Bowl last month and a pair of National Rugby League games this month, Allegiant Stadium is set to host multiple events this summer. Including the Rolling Stones on May 11; three international soccer matches in the CONMEBOL Copa America June 26 and 28 and July 6; and country superstar Morgan Wallen Aug. 8-9.

“The Rolling Stones in May, we’ve also got some soccer this summer as well and before you know it we’ll be back into our normal football mix in the fall,” Sotiropulos said. “Always looking to get different stuff, but we definitely have quite a bit going on after just recovering from the Super Bowl.”

