Allegiant Stadium aims to hire 2,200 part-time workers

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, major events are poised to resume soon in Clark County, including at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With tens of thousands of fans expected to soon be attending events at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, including for Raiders and UNLV football games, a virtual recruitment is underway to fill 2,200 part-time positions.

The job opportunities include roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial work during the Raiders nine home games. The Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Silver and Black Hospitality, The Raider Image, ASM Global are among the hiring partners for the virtual recruitment.

The hiring partners for the stadium will work with those who received job offers during last season’s hiring process to fill previously secured positions for this season and will also look to hire new applicants to fill the open positions.

“We are excited to recruit a diverse and winning team to help make the experience at Allegiant Stadium the best it can be,” Raiders’ President Marc Badain said in a statement. “These additional jobs will help support economic growth in our local community, while providing exciting and unique job opportunities for individuals with diverse experiences and backgrounds.”

Interested individuals can visit the application site for more information about or to apply for available positions

All applicants will receive a confirmation email when their applications are successfully submitted on the website.

Dependent on position, recruiters will contact qualified applicants to arrange interviews and to discuss next steps.

All applicants should be available to work all Raiders home games and other sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium, including UNLV football games.

The hiring partners hope the jobs will help the Las Vegas Valley as it continues to reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

