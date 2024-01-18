Allegiant Stadium has drawn 3.6M people since opening

Events at Allegiant Stadium have drawn 3.6 million people since mid-2021 when fans were first allowed inside the $2 billion facility.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a two-point conversion reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders kick off to the Denver Broncos in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A shot of Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Events at Allegiant Stadium have drawn 3.6 million people since mid-2021 when fans were first allowed inside the $2 billion facility.

The tally includes events between 2021 and September tracked by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, whose board of directors are scheduled to meet Thursday.

In that time at the 62,500-seat stadium, 22 Raiders home games lead the way with 1.2 million attendees. There have been 26 concerts that drew more than 1.1 million fans, and 24 other large ticketed events such as one-off soccer matches and the NFL Pro Bowl drawing 828,159 and 15 UNLV football games bringing in 212,739 people, stadium authority data shows. Included in the total are 373 smaller private events which amassed 210,638 since the stadium has been open.

During the most recent attendance quarterly report, which covers July through September, 428,727 fans attended events at the stadium.

The most attended event over that span was the Sept. 24 Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers game that saw 58,964 fans. Of those, 64 percent of attendees were from out of town. Among them, 93 percent said the game was their main reason to travel. It should be no surprise that the game was the fifth best-selling event last year on StubHub.

The Aug. 13 Raiders preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers was the second highest attended event in the third quarter at 54,369 fans. About 45 percent of attendees at that game were visitors, according to stadium authority data.

An Aug. 26 Beyonce concert was the third most-attended event and saw the highest number of out-of-state attendees during the quarter with 66 percent of the 44,702 fans not being from Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.