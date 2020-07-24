Allegiant Stadium issued temporary occupancy certificate

Clark County has issued a temporary certificate of occupancy for Allegiant Stadium, signaling the end of the construction process is near.

Allegiant Stadium lit up at night. (Michael Cerdeiros/ Las Vegas Raiders)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the natural grass field tray on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County has issued a temporary certificate of occupancy for Allegiant Stadium, signaling the end of the construction process is near.

Issued on Tuesday, the permit for the 65,000-seat stadium is valid until Aug. 22 and is good for stocking and training purposes.

The permit does not yet allow for events to occur at the stadium, which will require a full certificate of occupancy.

At last week’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting, Jeremy Aguero, principal for Applied Analysis who serves as the stadium authority’s staff, said the project is on track to receive the full certificate of occupancy around Aug.1.

“It (the stadium) will include all project elements and will meet the standards set forth in the stadium development agreement,” Aguero said at the meeting.

The stadium’s first scheduled event, a sold-out Garth Brooks concert, is slated to take place Aug. 22, and representatives for the country megastar said the event is still planned. Large events with fans are not yet approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Crews are wrapping up work at the $2 billion stadium with final signage being installed around the stadium. Additionally, the 27,600-square-foot media mesh video board is about fully complete on the east-facing side of the stadium.

The stadium is scheduled for substantial completion next week.

“Allegiant Stadium was built by thousands of hardworking men and women, and I am looking forward to a time when we can enjoy this incredible facility together,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said. “The new home of the Las Vegas Raiders is befitting of all that Southern Nevada stands for: strength, perseverance and style.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.