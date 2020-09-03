Allegiant Stadium set to be first sports venue to open cashless

When Allegiant Stadium opens to fans at some point in the future it will do so as the first sports venue to go cashless.

All areas inside the 65,000-seat stadium and the parking lots the Raiders control will not accept cash, the team announced Thursday.

Fans will instead be asked to pay debit or credit cards, or mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

For fans who arrive with cash to the stadium, multiple cash-to-card kiosks will be located throughout the stadium where fans can exchange cash for a prepaid card that can be used inside and outside the stadium.

The Raiders anticipate the cashless transactions will increase the speed of service, cutting down on lines, in turn allowing fans to return to the action in a timely manner.

The stadium is ready to host the team’s first game at the facility, as Sept 21 match up with the New Orleans Saints, but fans won’t be allowed to attend games this season.

The decision to go cashless derived from a survey of Raiders personal seat license holders to the sold out stadium and falls in line with guidance from the state and the Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 response.

“Holders also showed that our fans overwhelmingly agree, as a huge majority prefer cashless payment options,” the team statement said. “Cashless transactions promote the overall health, security, and public safety of our fans and PSL Holders.”

