Allegiant Stadium to offer high-speed connections for Raiders fans

The venue partnered with Cox Business to outfit the property with 1,700 managed Wi-Fi access points to deliver high-speed connections for every mobile device.

Allegiant Stadium is sure to be one of the most Instagrammable locations in Las Vegas from the moment it opens its doors.

The venue is more than capable of handling all the bandwidth that will be required for far more than just social media posts from the 65,000-plus who may be in the building.

Stadium officials tasked Cox Business with ensuring proper connectivity with the fastest available internet service and worked with CommScope to facilitate a plan to make the vision a reality.

The venue will include 227 miles of fiber-optic cabling as well as 1.5 million feet of copper cabling and be outfitted with 1,700 managed Wi-Fi access points supported by redundant 40-gigabit optical internet connections to deliver high-speed connections for every mobile device.

Those 40-gigs can be expanded to 100 to allow for future needs.

Nearly 2,200 Cisco Vision dynamic screens and signs will also be powered by Cox, a founding partner and official internet provider of Allegiant Stadium.

All of that infrastructure will allow for 4K-ready viedo replays and multi-camera live streams, while keeping the stadium ready for evolving technologies like augmented and virtual reality.

The advances will also allow smoother integration of things like the Raiders app, which will allow fans to locate parking spots and monitor concession lines.

Safety measures such as high-resolution security cameras will benefit from technology, as will emergency personnel and electrical workers.

Raiders officials believe all of the connectivity will help provide a far superior fan experience after years in Oakland where the team’s lack of control of the stadium limited technological innovation. Even in the shadow of Silicon Valley, Wi-Fi was at times a foreign concept.

NFL teams have stressed the importance of providing fans the ability to connect as a means of competing with all the technology they have in their homes to eliminate the incentive for not attending games.

