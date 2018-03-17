Stadium

Cost of Las Vegas’ new Raiders stadium to be settled this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2018 - 2:52 pm
 

A guaranteed maximum price, the all-important final estimated cost of the Las Vegas stadium the Raiders are building, is expected to be discussed Thursday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

The price is a key component in the stadium financing package, which county officials last week said is firmly in place despite what some critics say.

Will the final price be right around $1.8 billion? That cost emerged more than two years ago when the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee first suggested a National Football League stadium. (Actually, $1.9 billion has been bandied about, but that includes $100 million for a practice facility and headquarters in Henderson.)

Or could the price be higher? If so, how much higher?

Projections favorable

The guaranteed maximum is important because that is the amount Clark County will focus on when county commissioners consider a general obligation revenue bond ordinance on April 3. Proceeds from bond sales will pay for the public’s contribution — $750 million — to the stadium’s cost. Bonds and interest will be paid off from a fund generated by the 0.88 percentage-point increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax that Southern Nevada municipalities began collecting in March 2017. Between March and December 2017, the county and the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City collected $40.5 million, about 6.1 percent ahead of projections.

Tax revenue collections generally lag the month of room stays by six to eight weeks after the end of a month for the municipalities. Clark County has indicated January collections were down, but February levels were the second-highest monthly level since collections began. County finance leaders attributed that to the unusual timing of CES — which fell on weekdays instead of the weekend — and to the Chinese New Year, which fell in February instead of January this year.

NFL’s role

While all eyes are on the April 3 commission meeting, there is still plenty to do until then, much of it involving the NFL.

The authority delayed a scheduled March 15 meeting to March 22 to review the last of more than 50 documents related to the stadium. Those documents are expected to be reviewed by one or more committees before being presented at the NFL owners’ meeting March 26-28 in Orlando, Florida.

Once owners have their questions answered and offer their own suggestions to the final agreements, the authority will have one more shot at tweaking the final versions of documents at a special meeting scheduled March 28 before turning everything over to county commissioners.

As far as the county’s role, Clark County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin said that only the necessary signatures, the guaranteed maximum price and a few other details are needed for the commission to move forward.

Colvin said room tax receipts are coming in at expected levels to cover bond costs and provide legislatively required safeguards despite suggestions from critics in California who want the Raiders to stay in Oakland that room tax revenue isn’t high enough to cover bond payments.

Obligations can be met

“At this point, we feel the pledged revenues securing the stadium bonds are able to support the debt-service obligations, and if the revenue were to fall short, there are reserve funds available to fund that shortfall,” Colvin said in a telephone interview.

Colvin said there are two safeguards built into Senate Bill 1, the legislation that approved the $750 million in public financing dedicated to the stadium project. One is a requirement that approval of the bond sale is predicated on revenue generated by room tax revenue being 1½ times debt service payments. In essence, that means a maximum of two-thirds of collected tax would be applied to debt service, which includes principal and interest, and one-third would fund other aspects of the stadium, including operating expenses of the authority and funds for long-range capital expense improvements to the stadium.

Anything left over if tax proceeds exceed expectations would go toward the earlier retirement of debt.

Reserve fund

Another safeguard built into the legislation is that the bond proceeds themselves would fund a reserve fund equal to one year’s annual average debt service payment. That amount would be determined once bonds are issued.

After a year of collections, tax proceeds continue to run ahead of projections.

“It is intended to be a very conservative estimate,” Colvin said. “That’s another reason for the debt service reserve in the event you have a temporary downturn in the economy or an incident that causes a couple of months to go below what we projected.”

That was the case in collections from October, November and December when the Oct. 1 shooting created an unexpected economic downturn.

Colvin noted that tax revenue is expected to increase over time with every new room added to Southern Nevada’s hotel inventory and increases in average daily room rates, which last year rose 2.7 percent from the previous year.

Late April sale

After the County Commission approves the bond ordinance, a bond sale will be scheduled, probably in late April. The county’s financial officers will assess the market, set an interest rate to pay for the cost of borrowing the money and sell the bonds through a group of seven banks underwriting the sale.

“The interest rate is determined on the day of pricing, so the day that we go out and sell the bonds is when we will determine whatever the market conditions are for municipal bonds,” Colvin said. “Those factors can impact the interest rate.”

Colvin said using seven banks to underwrite a single bond issue is unusual for Clark County but relatively routine for large capital projects.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
Vegas Nation: Gruden to be named Raiders head coach
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney discuss the Raiders hiring of Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Stadium Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like