County dips into reserve fund to make Allegiant Stadium bond payment

Because of a shortfall in tax revenue, Clark County had to withdraw $11.55 million from a debt reserve account to help make December’s scheduled bond payment for Allegiant Stadium.

The money pulled from the reserve account was used toward the $16.06 million bond payment due Dec. 1 , according to Clark County, who issued the bonds and handled the debt reserve transfer and payment. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority was transferred ownership of the stadium from the Raiders, who were in charge of the building’s construction.

“Fiscal Year ‘21 room tax collections are insufficient to pay the debt service payment due on December 1 for the Stadium Authority bonds,” Erik Pappa, county spokesman, said in a statement.

“The total payment due is $16,057,500 of which $11,553,389 was needed from the reserve fund.”

After the withdrawal, $57.3 million remains in the reserve fund, which was set up by the stadium authority in the case funds were needed to help make monthly bond payments.

A 0.88 percent room tax was imposed on hotel rooms in Clark County to fund the $750 million public contribution of the $2 billion stadium.

But the coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant decline in visitors to Las Vegas, resulting in lower tax collections.

Pappa said the withdrawal from the reserve account was expected because of the drop in visitation.

“Fortunately, the financing for the Stadium Authority bonds included the funding of a debt service reserve fund to weather economic declines like the one Las Vegas is currently experiencing due to the pandemic,” Pappa said.

