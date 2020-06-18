Crews begin to lay Raiders ‘legacy bricks’ at Allegiant Stadium

The first of the fan-focused legacy bricks have been laid at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

Pallets of Raiders Legacy Bricks sit in front of Allegiant Stadium. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The bricks — engraved with the names and messages of the fans who purchased them — were installed Tuesday.

All proceeds from the sale of the bricks, which ranged in price from $850-$1,500, go to the franchise’s charitable arm, The Raiders Foundation.

Raiders President Marc Badain said thousands of bricks were sold ahead of the May cutoff date and are now being installed.

The bricks are being laid on the north end of the stadium, in front of the entrance to the Raider Image retail store.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to support the Southern Nevada community and a great platform to do that with,” Brandon Doll, business development administrator for the Raiders, said in a video.

The Raiders Foundation supports local causes aimed at increasing civic and community health through military support, youth development and growing the game of football.

Bricks that will be installed next summer ahead of the team’s second season at the stadium are still being sold.

“We have thousands of additional orders that will get installed for 2021,” Badain said.

