Fans can now tour Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

After years of construction and then the inaugural Raiders season held without spectators, fans will finally get a chance to experience Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is seen on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The 85-foot Al Davis Memorial Torch will be lit for the inaugural Las Vegas Raiders opening game as seen during an Allegiant Stadium tour on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some great seats are available in the Twitch-branded lounge during an Allegiant Stadium tour on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For the first time, Raiders fans will get a chance to experience Allegiant Stadium.

Tours of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility are now being offered to Raiders personal seat license-holders.

“The Raiders have been working on a unique way for you to experience Allegiant Stadium and are ready to open it to the public,” Allegiant Stadium’s website read. “Now, PSL Holders have the first chance to go on this behind-the-scenes journey through Raiders history and culture, filled with surprises you could only find in Vegas.”

An email sent to PSL holders stated they will be offered 20 percent off tour pricing, which regularly goes for $59 for a walk through or $80 for the tour and drink-with-a- view package, according to Allegiant Stadium’s website. Any guest over 2 years old must have a ticket to go on the tour.

Despite first being open to PSL holders, customers won’t be allowed to view their seat during a tour. Separate open house events are planned when larger gatherings are allowed, where PSL holders can view their seats, according to the website.

The guided tour takes about 75 minutes. Attendees will be subject to flashing lights and loud noises. Guests are not allowed to shoot video during their tours.

The guided tour of the stadium includes stops in private suites and club spaces, the broadcast booth, the press conference room, locker rooms, the Al Davis Memorial Torch and on-field access.

The upgraded guided tour and drink-and-a-view package includes the same tour as the basic package but also includes guests having a drink in the Coors Light Landing space surrounding the Al Davis torch.

