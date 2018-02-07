Fans explore the Raiders at Las Vegas stadium center — PHOTOS

Raiders fans are flocking to the Las Vegas stadium preview center at Town Square, which opened last weekend.

Inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nash Torres visits the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The facility, which is several thousand square-feet, holds a variety of Oakland Raiders memorabilia, along with views and renderings of the team's future Las Vegas stadium. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Huichol art decorated helmet on display in the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Eric Fields photographs a display in the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Eric Fields photographs a display in the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nash Torres visits the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Football gear on display inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Huichol art decorated helmet on display in the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Sporting News Marlboro Award on display in the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Petra Dilone, left, and her friend Eric Courtney, visit the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Juan Navarro poses inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Super Bowl bracelet and pendants on display in the Raiders Preview Center at the Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The center contains a variety of Oakland Raiders memorabilia, along with views and renderings of the team’s future stadium at Russell Road and Interstate 15.

Also at the center, stadium deposit holders and interested fans can schedule an appointment to learn more about purchasing suites and seats at the new stadium.

The Raider Image, the official team store of the Raiders, has a store at Town Square. The team also has a store at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to consider the final stadium development agreement at a meeting next week.