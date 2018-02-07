Fans explore the Raiders at Las Vegas stadium center — PHOTOS

Raiders fans are flocking to the Las Vegas stadium preview center at Town Square, which opened last weekend.
The center contains a variety of Oakland Raiders memorabilia, along with views and renderings of the team’s future stadium at Russell Road and Interstate 15.
Also at the center, stadium deposit holders and interested fans can schedule an appointment to learn more about purchasing suites and seats at the new stadium.
The Raider Image, the official team store of the Raiders, has a store at Town Square. The team also has a store at Galleria at Sunset in Henderson.
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to consider the final stadium development agreement at a meeting next week.
Las Vegas Stadium
