First Las Vegas Raiders season tickets fees due Nov. 15

As personal seat license sales for Allegiant Stadium wind down, those who reserved their spot in the $2 billion stadium will soon be expected to pay for the first season tickets in Las Vegas Raiders history.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As personal seat license sales for Allegiant Stadium wind down, those who reserved their spot in the $2 billion stadium will soon be expected to pay for the first season tickets in Las Vegas Raiders history.

Fans of the Silver and Black in the Silver State will begin paying for their 2020 season tickets Nov. 15. Season tickets range from $650 for 10 home games to $3,500 for club seats.

Those who purchased a personal seat license, which gives the purchaser of a specific seat in the stadium exclusive rights to buy Raiders home game tickets each season, will have two payment options.

Fans can pay the entire ticket price upfront before Nov. 15, or they can enter into a payment plan starting on that date.

Fans who pay upfront give themselves a chance to win goodies, including a trip for two to the Super Bowl, two field passes for a 2020 home game, a custom Raiders jersey, a gift card to the team store and autographed memorabilia, and food and beverage comps.

“If you pay in full, you’re eligible for a range of prizes or experiential awards,” Raiders’ President Marc Badain said. “We’ve offered this type of program in the past in Oakland.”

The payment plan option allows fans to make six monthly payments beginning Nov. 15 and ending April 15.

“The reason we did that is the schedule comes out in April and people want to what they call ‘manage their tickets.’ So they can get access to their tickets once they’re paid in full, and obviously they can choose to forward them or resell them,” Badain said.

Having tickets on hand before the schedule is released was something in which seat license holders expressed interest in focus groups the Raiders held, Badain said.

Despite some concern from fans that 2021 season ticket fees would begin to be due as early as May, creating a back-to-back buying scenario, Badain said that has yet to be determined.

“We’re still working on payment plans for 2021,” he said. “We’ve had some great back and forth with season ticket holders. Because we’re pretty much sold through, we are able to survey our season ticket holders, and we get a lot of feedback. But we haven’t set 2021 dates yet.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.



