Here’s a look at the finances behind $1.9B Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium cost $1.97 billion to build. Here’s where that money is coming from and how it’s being spent:
REVENUE
$1,952 billion
$1.02 billion — Raiders’ equity (includes loans to the team authorized by Senate Bill 1 and personal seat license revenue)
$750 million — Clark County bond proceeds and room-tax revenue
$200 million — Raiders’ financing from the National Football League through its G-4 loan program
EXPENSES
$1,969.6 billion
$1.405 billion — Stadium construction
$240.9 million — Stadium design, engineering and soft costs
$157.3 million — Stadium furniture, fixtures and equipment
$77.8 million — Stadium land acquisition
$60 million — Premium seating and marketing program
$28.6 million — Stadium utility and infrastructure
