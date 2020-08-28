63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Allegiant Stadium

Here’s a look at the finances behind $1.9B Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 9:44 pm
 

Allegiant Stadium cost $1.97 billion to build. Here’s where that money is coming from and how it’s being spent:

REVENUE

$1,952 billion

$1.02 billion — Raiders’ equity (includes loans to the team authorized by Senate Bill 1 and personal seat license revenue)

$750 million — Clark County bond proceeds and room-tax revenue

$200 million — Raiders’ financing from the National Football League through its G-4 loan program

EXPENSES

$1,969.6 billion

$1.405 billion — Stadium construction

$240.9 million — Stadium design, engineering and soft costs

$157.3 million — Stadium furniture, fixtures and equipment

$77.8 million — Stadium land acquisition

$60 million — Premium seating and marketing program

$28.6 million — Stadium utility and infrastructure

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
2
In Year 3, Jon Gruden has Raiders in the right direction
In Year 3, Jon Gruden has Raiders in the right direction
3
Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Daniel Carlson, WR starters
Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Daniel Carlson, WR starters
4
Allegiant Stadium: A field of dreams
Allegiant Stadium: A field of dreams
5
Raiders restructure LB Cory Littleton’s contract
Raiders restructure LB Cory Littleton’s contract
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Lambeau Field is seen an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Red ...
Lambeau Field reigns supreme as best NFL stadium
By / RJ

Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat jewel of Las Vegas, would likely fit somewhere in the 5-7 range. Spectacular won’t be a problem. But history is a developed trait.