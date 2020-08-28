Here’s a look at the finances behind $1.9B Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium is costing $1.97 billion to build. Here’s where that money is coming from and how it’s being spent.

A detailed view of the seats at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

REVENUE

REVENUE

$1,952 billion

$1.02 billion — Raiders’ equity (includes loans to the team authorized by Senate Bill 1 and personal seat license revenue)

$750 million — Clark County bond proceeds and room-tax revenue

$200 million — Raiders’ financing from the National Football League through its G-4 loan program

EXPENSES

$1,969.6 billion

$1.405 billion — Stadium construction

$240.9 million — Stadium design, engineering and soft costs

$157.3 million — Stadium furniture, fixtures and equipment

$77.8 million — Stadium land acquisition

$60 million — Premium seating and marketing program

$28.6 million — Stadium utility and infrastructure

