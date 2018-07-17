Las Vegas Raiders stadium reserved seating PSLs to cost fans up to $15K

Personal seat licenses to purchase tickets for Raiders games at the new Las Vegas stadium in reserved seating will range from $3,900 to $15,000 per seat. Personal seat licenses, or PSLs, went on sale Tuesday in reserved-seating areas for season-ticket holders and fans with appointment

Rendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

Personal seat licenses to purchase tickets for Raiders games at the new Las Vegas stadium in reserved seating will range from $3,900 to $15,000 per seat.

Personal seat licenses, or PSLs, went on sale Tuesday in reserved-seating areas for season-ticket holders and fans with appointments.

Marketing materials distributed by the team say PSLs give licensees the right to purchase season tickets and playoff tickets for 30 years. PSL owners can transfer their licenses to a family member or another third party and can sell them.

They give licensees access to purchase Raiders tickets and early notification to buy tickets for other events at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium, scheduled to open for the 2020 football season.

The team began selling PSLs for about 8,000 club seats and other premium seating between March and May with prices ranging from $20,000 to $75,000 each. Appointments to purchase PSLs in the reserved sections will occur through Aug. 13 before being opened to the public.

Club and premium seats have been sold on the east and west sides of the stadium from the field level up to the main concourse level between the 10-yard lines within the stadium’s inner bowl.

Pricing for the reserved seats has not been released by the team but was obtained by the Review-Journal Tuesday. Raiders officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to a diagram of the stadium and a cost chart, the lowest PSL charges — $3,900 — are for seats at the highest level of the stadium near midfield. The highest-priced reserve-seating PSLs — $15,000 — are for seats closest to the field level at the four corners, between the end zone and the 10-yard lines.

PSLs for end-zone seats range from $7,500 to $8,500 each.

Fans purchasing PSLs will be given the option of paying in full for a 5 percent price discount, splitting payments 33.3 percent over three years or putting 20 percent of the cost down and financing with interest in installments.

Details of the Raiders’ PSL marketing plan, subcontracted to Legends Global Sales, are expected to be discussed at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting.

The Raiders are anticipating generating $500 million in revenue through PSL sales to help finance its $1.1 billion contribution to stadium construction.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.