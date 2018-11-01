Las Vegas stadium to have Caesars-branded entrance

Caesars Entertainment Corp., the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas casino properties, has signed a 15-year agreement to be a founding partner of the $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium.

Rendering of proposed Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas

Rendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

Terms of the deal, announced Thursday, weren’t disclosed.

As a founding partner, Caesars will host a branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signage, media, radio and print assets in addition to alumni, player and cheerleader appearances.

“We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders’ values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project,” Raiders President Marc Badain said.

The partnership is the first Raiders deal with a gaming and hospitality company and will give Caesars customers and members of their Total Rewards loyalty club access to exclusive experiences.

High-rollers will have access to the customized Caesars-branded owners suite at the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas stadium, VIP dinners on the field, training facility events, fantasy camp participation, stadium tours and tickets to home games and most stadium events.

“With this deep partnership, Caesars will become an essential part of the game time ritual for Raiders fans everywhere,” said Chris Holdren, chief marketing officer for Caesars. “From activations to exclusive experiences, fans of the silver and black will see Caesars as their home on game day.”

Caesars may elaborate further later Thursday when the company has a conference call to announce its third-quarter earnings.

Casino and sports betting operators including MGM Resorts International, Caesars and William Hill US, have been pursuing partnerships with leagues and teams since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law in May that banned wagering in most states.

Partnership announcements have been trickling since May, and it’s just the beginning, said Irwin Raij, co-chair of the sports group at New York-based O’Melveny & Myers, whose clients include professional teams.

“We are going to see a lot more deals at the team level,” Raij said in response to the recent MGM-Jets partnership.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writerTodd Prince contributed to this story.