Raiders announce stadium founding sponsorship deal with Twitch

The Raiders are looking to bring a comfort of home to the stadium in their latest Allegiant Stadium founding sponsorship deal with livestreaming platform Twitch.

Several types of grass are seen outside the Raiders Stadium on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 as the stadium crew testing out grass samples that will eventually go on the field tray where the Raiders will play on in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rendering of the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Allegiant Air)

The deal announced Monday includes Twitch having a branded lounge on the lower level of the stadium, which will feature interactive elements such as streamer stations, Twitch viewing screens, esports competitions and the ability to host Twitch events from the $1.9 billion facility.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Twitch as the Official Streaming Platform of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” said Raiders President Marc Badain in a statement. “The Twitch Lounge will elevate the spectator experience for Raiders fans in a brand new way — bridging the connection between fans in the stadium and at home unlike ever before.”

Terms of the deal, secured by Legends Global Partnerships, the stadium’s official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency, were not disclosed.

“At Twitch, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community online and in real life,” said Sara Clemens, chief operating officer at Twitch, in a statement. “Being a founding partner at Allegiant Stadium is a perfect opportunity for Twitch to converge our passionate gaming and live esports community with the world of traditional sports.”

Aside from the stadium naming rights deal with Allegiant Air, the Raiders have now announced four founding sponsorship deals, with Twitch joining Cox Communications, Caesars Entertainment and Credit One Bank. Badain said there will be around a dozen founding sponsors of the stadium.

Twitch will leverage the company’s partnership to host a variety of esports competitions. The Amazon-owned company will also host a wide range of live events at Allegiant Stadium.

“As part of our long-term vision for multiplayer entertainment, we are excited to elevate the spectator experience at live events in the heart of the Entertainment Capital of the world,” Clemens said.

The partnership with Twitch is one way for the Raiders to target the millennial demographic, who might shun attending live sporting events, opting to view games from the comfort of their own homes, Badain said.

“(It’s) certainly part of it,” he told the Review-Journal. “They’re (Twitch) planning some incredible, vibrant activation areas at the stadium; really forward thinking group.”

