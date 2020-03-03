Raiders connect with Rokit for Las Vegas stadium partnership

As part of the deal the Raiders will wear practice jerseys with the Rokit logo, and Rokit will use team logos and players in company marketing efforts.

The space where a planned 80 feet tall by 345 feet long video screen will go on Allegiant Stadium is coming together on February 2, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Allegiant Stadium rounds into form the Raiders are still all business ahead of the team’s first kickoff in the Las Vegas later this year, connecting with Rokit Phones on a founding partnership deal.

Rokit, makers of glasses-free 3D smartphones, became a founding sponsor of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium and the official phone of the Raiders in the deal, the team announced Tuesday.

“We’re delighted Rokit is the official phone of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of Rokit Phones said in a statement. “The team will attract audiences from all over the world and provide us with the perfect platform to educate people about our glasses-free 3D smartphones and services, available at disruptively low prices as well as our must-have life services packages.”

As part of the deal the Raiders will wear practice jerseys with the Rokit logo, and Rokit will use team logos and players in company marketing efforts.

Rokit makes an array of phone models at different price points, providing customers with life services, such as telemedicine, accidental death insurance and roadside assistance through its devices.

Through the partnership Rokit will offer fans access to the team by giving away year-round experiences such as season tickets, passes, VIP access and Allegiant Stadium tours.

Rokit also will enhance the game day experience during the Raiders’ season, hosting contests to win access to the Rokit Field Club, a 13,000-square-foot hospitality lounge at Allegiant Stadium situated on the 50-yard line. The club will provide guests an exclusive view of the Raiders running onto the field as well as chance to showcase products and services.

Rokit branding and commercial messaging will be integrated across all Raiders media channels including broadcast, digital, mobile, social and print. Rokit Phones will become the presenting sponsor of the Raiders mobile app and will co-produce a new Raiders digital series.

The Raiders and Rokit will partner on various community initiatives, including game day activations, player visits and product donations.

“The Raiders welcome Rokit Phones as the newest Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement. “We look forward to offering our fans and guests the numerous elevated fan experiences that this partnership with Rokit will provide.”

