Raiders offering game day food, merchandise packages at Allegiant Stadium

With fans not allowed at Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders wanted to give season ticket holders a connection to game day while they watch from home.

With fans not allowed at Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders wanted to give season ticket holders a way to have a connection to game day while they watch the Raiders from their homes. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Radiers.)

With fans not allowed at Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders wanted to give season ticket holders a way to have a connection to game day while they watch the Raiders from their homes. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Radiers.)

Looking to bring the game experience to season ticket holders, the Las Vegas Raiders are offering a pickup food service at Allegiant Stadium on Raiders game days.

Since fans are not allowed at Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders wanted to give season ticket holders a connection to game day while they watch from home.

“Fans can pre-order five different packages of signature food, beverage and merchandise items that will eventually be featured inside Allegiant Stadium,” read an email to season ticket holders announcing the service.

The “Gameday to Go” packages cost $50, $100 or $200. Each package comes with various food items from select outlets in the stadium and Raiders swag.

The $200 Taste of Allegiant Package includes four hamburgers, four hot dogs, two loaded nachos, in a half football-shaped bowl, two orders of Bavarian pretzel bites, two deluxe Raiders popcorns, two packages of candy, four Raiders sports water bottles, four bottled sodas, a branded thermo tote, an inaugural 2020 season Raiders draft cap, a Raiders foam sign and a 2020 pin collectible set.

Season ticket holders can order the food packages on the Raiders app up to 24 hours before a game and pick up their items at Allegiant Stadium two hours before kickoff. Deadline for Monday night’s game versus the New Orleans Saints is 5 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.