Raiders put up a $5M bond in case Las Vegas stadium falls through

The Oakland Raiders have put up a $5 million bond with Clark County to decommission the 63-acre site of the Las Vegas stadium if construction plans fall through.

The site of the future Raiders football stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a decommissioning plan that includes removing combustible materials from the site and enclosing the lot with a 10-foot wooden construction fence.

Materials, equipment and construction trailers would have to be removed within 90 days of a permanent shutdown and all cranes would need to be dismantled.

The planned $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat football stadium is being built at Interstate 15 and Russell Road between Dean Martin Drive and Polaris Avenue.

Pre-construction work is underway and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to approve a final development agreement March 1. The decommissioning agreement is a requirement of that final approval.

