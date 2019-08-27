101°F
Raiders sign sponsorship deal with Las Vegas-based Credit One Bank

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2019 - 10:52 am
 

A new Credit One Bank sponsorship at Allegiant Stadium will result in the company hosting a branded sideline club.

The Las Vegas-based company on Tuesday announced a partnership that will make Credit One the “official credit card of the Raiders and a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium.”

Terms and length of the deal were not announced.

“I am delighted to welcome Credit One Bank, a Las Vegas-headquartered company, to the Raiders family,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a release announcing the deal. “This is an amazing opportunity for fans of the Silver and Black to reap the benefits offered by Credit One Bank, the Official Credit Card of the Raiders.”

John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing for Credit One, said the partnership would enable the company to “become an essential part of the game day ritual for Raiders fans everywhere.”

The company also is launching Credit One Bank for the Community, a philanthropic effort that will work alongside the Raiders.

The sponsorship is the third affiliation with a Las Vegas sports franchise. Credit One already is the official credit card of the Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s minor league baseball team. It’s also the official card of NASCAR and the Big 12 Conference.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

What is MGM 2020

MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
