Raiders tailgating tradition to continue around Allegiant

With full capacity crowds likely for Raiders games this fall, fans can rest assured tailgating will be a thing in Las Vegas.

Parking lot C at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raider Nation is notorious for its tailgate parties in Oakland ahead of Raiders games. That pregame ritual hasn’t occurred yet at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders played without fans for the entire 2020 NFL season.

“The tailgating tradition is one of the best in the league, and we wanted to make sure that’s preserved here,” Raiders President Marc Badain said.

There are set to be 6,500 tailgating spots in-and-around Allegiant Stadium. In comparison, RingCentral Coliseum had 9,000 such spots. Of those, there were about 2,500 active tailgates ahead of games there, Badain said.

The majority of the spaces surrounding Allegiant Stadium will be open for tailgating and will cost fans $100 per game, with some of the parking spots reserved for VIPs and other premium seat holders. Parking spots about a mile away at the former Frias Transportation site that the Raiders acquired for parking will run $40, Badain said.

Parking passes will be available on a season and single game basis. Those passes will go on sale later this month.

Additionally, some of the surrounding property owners not yet working with the Raiders on their parking plan could choose to allow tailgating at their parking lots, Badain said.

Every parking lot the Raiders own or have leased will be staffed on game and large event days and operated under uniform guidelines.

Original plans called for having a tailgate-like experience in the area where the field tray sits on the south end of the stadium while the field is inside for games. That possibility is still being considered, but wouldn’t be available for all 10 home games, Badain said.

One large area with a tailgate-like experience will take place just over the Hacienda Avenue bridge at MGM Resorts’ “Stadium Walk,” located on the southeast corner of the Luxor parking lot.

The 130,000-square foot space will feature live entertainment, food, drinks and activities. Entry into the space will be free and open to fans of all ages.

“For many that electric moment will begin when they arrive at these properties to enjoy the incredible festivities we are planning all weekend long, to eventually walk across the Hacienda bridge to the stadium,” said Chuck Bowling, Luxor president. “I think we are starting traditions that will be shared for generations.”

