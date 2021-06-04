Raiders’ tailgating tradition to continue around Allegiant Stadium

With 2021 looking like full capacity crowds will be allowed to attend games at the “Death Star” fans can rest assured tailgating will be a thing in Las Vegas.

Parking lot C at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

One thing Raider Nation is notorious for is their infamous tailgate parties in Oakland ahead of Raiders games.

That pregame ritual hasn’t occurred yet for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium, as the team played sans fans the entire 2020 NFL season.

With 2021 looking like full capacity crowds will be allowed to attend Raiders games, fans can rest assured tailgating will be a thing in Las Vegas.

“The tailgating tradition is one of the best in the league and we wanted to make sure that’s preserved here,” Raiders President Marc Badain said.

There are set to be 6,500 tailgating spots in-and-around Allegiant Stadium. In comparison, RingCentral Coliseum had 9,000 spots where tailgating was able to occur. Of those, there were around 2,500 active tailgates ahead of games there, Badain said.

The majority of the spaces surrounding the stadium will be open for tailgating and will cost fans $100 per game, with some of the parking spots reserved for VIPs and other premium seat holders. Parking spots about a mile away at the former Frias Transportation site that the Raiders acquired for parking will run $40, Badain said.

“We have about 2,500 spots on site,” Badain said. “We believe we’ll be able to reach a good segment of the entire stadium on site here (Allegiant Stadium) and over at the Frias property that we own.”

Parking passes will be available on a season and single game basis. Those passes will go on sale later this month.

Additionally, some of the surrounding property owners not yet working with the Raiders on their parking plan could choose to allow tailgating at their parking lots, Badain said.

Every parking lot the Raiders own or have a lease on will be staffed on game and large event days and operated under uniform guidelines.

Original plans called for having a tailgate-like experience in the area where the field tray sits on the south end of the stadium while the field is inside for games. That possibility is still being looked at, but wouldn’t be available for all 10 home games, Badain said.

One large area with a tailgate-like experience will take place just over the Hacienda Avenue bridge at MGM Resorts’ “Stadium Walk,” located on the southeast corner of the Luxor parking lot.

The 130,000 square foot space will feature live entertainment, food, drinks and activities. Entry into the space will be free and open to fans of all ages.

“For many that electric moment will begin when they arrive at these properties to enjoy the incredible festivities we are planning all weekend long, to eventually walk across the Hacienda bridge to the stadium. I think we are starting traditions that will be shared for generations,” said Chuck Bowling, Luxor president. “The one of a kind, only in Las Vegas experience will offer the energy and interactive environment of a tailgate party right on the Strip. And the convenience of being right next door to the stadium.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.