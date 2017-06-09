RJ reporters talk UNLV-Raiders stadium agreements on ESPN Las Vegas — AUDIO

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Rick Velotta joined Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney and ESPN Radio host Clay Baker on ESPN Las Vegas today to talk about Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

Velotta explained what the stadium authority discussed during Thursday’s meeting and where UNLV stands on the joint-use agreement with the Raiders.

UNLV football will hold its home football games in the Las Vegas Raiders stadium once it’s built. Details such as the rent, field markings and more are still being discussed with the Raiders.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

You can listen to the interview here:

